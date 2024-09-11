Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $624.21 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

