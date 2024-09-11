Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.