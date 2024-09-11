Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $252.58 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

