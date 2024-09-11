Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

