NFT 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009163 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,942.90 or 0.99940519 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.