Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 62,179 shares.The stock last traded at $7.41 and had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexxen International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $496.61 million, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the second quarter worth about $3,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

