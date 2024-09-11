Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up to $33.08

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $34.78. Nextracker shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 544,753 shares traded.

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. Nextracker’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Nextracker by 40.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nextracker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

