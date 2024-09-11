NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,149 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.29% of NextEra Energy worth $423,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NEE stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

