Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 340,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,990,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 30.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,313 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $9,992,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

