New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 102,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.59. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,596. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

