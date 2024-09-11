NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Stories

