Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $683.50 and last traded at $674.00. 634,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,778,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $665.77.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $292.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,513,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

