Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $673.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $289.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $659.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.