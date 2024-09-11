Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $381.12 million and $13.37 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,298.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.00573022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00108499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.20 or 0.00296987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00086886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,629,700,882 coins and its circulating supply is 44,912,920,990 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

