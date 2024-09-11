NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.03

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $208.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00006953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,818,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,270,296 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,209,724,315 with 1,124,071,071 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.91372169 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $166,717,260.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.