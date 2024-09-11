nCino (NCNO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO):
- 9/3/2024 – nCino was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – nCino had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – nCino had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 8/28/2024 – nCino had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – nCino had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – nCino had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – nCino had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – nCino was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.
- 8/6/2024 – nCino had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – nCino is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
nCino Stock Performance
NCNO opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.55, a P/E/G ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $37.48.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at nCino
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,782,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,766,000 after buying an additional 635,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,247,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in shares of nCino by 151.1% during the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,529 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in nCino by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,451,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
