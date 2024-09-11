Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Down 4.5%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88. 1,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Nayax Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.61 million, a P/E ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 0.03.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

