National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NHI opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in National Health Investors by 448.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 185,377 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

