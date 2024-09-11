NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASB stock remained flat at $37.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $273.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.22.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 17.41%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

