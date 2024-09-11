Myria Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Myria has a market cap of $4.03 million and $1.05 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Myria has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000122 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00267270 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,910,619,944 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00249574 USD and is up 14.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,613,698.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

