Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

