Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTL. CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.22.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3508103 EPS for the current year.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
