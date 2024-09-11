Morling Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.1% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

DFAI opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

