Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 19,800 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 19,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$105,930.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 9,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,772.75.

On Friday, September 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,233.95.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 20,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$110,384.82.

On Thursday, August 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,516.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 11,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$60,225.61.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,452.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$15,428.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,660.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$530.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,787.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.20 and a 1 year high of C$5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

