Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.99

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.99 and last traded at C$18.81, with a volume of 1558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.91.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$698.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$112.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $1,818,948 in the last ninety days. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

