Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 600 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.