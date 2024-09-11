Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Invests $332,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DCI opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.