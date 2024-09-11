Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

