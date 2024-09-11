Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 23,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.33. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.