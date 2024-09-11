Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.70. The company has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.