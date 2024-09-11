Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.