Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

