Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

MIRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $17,384,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after buying an additional 436,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

