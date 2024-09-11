MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 81,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 103,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

