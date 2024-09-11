MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 81,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 103,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.