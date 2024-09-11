MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,641 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

