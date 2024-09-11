MGO One Seven LLC Sells 89,641 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,641 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.15% of Rithm Capital worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RITM. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

