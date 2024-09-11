MGO One Seven LLC Sells 4,704 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.5569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

