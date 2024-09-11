MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $545.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $566.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

