MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

