MGO One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 61,151 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BLV stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $76.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
