MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

