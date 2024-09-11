MGO One Seven LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 66.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Progressive by 90.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Progressive Trading Down 0.9 %

Progressive stock opened at $249.12 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $134.34 and a 12 month high of $254.83. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.