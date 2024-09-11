MGO One Seven LLC Has $38.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 222,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

