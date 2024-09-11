MGO One Seven LLC Buys 1,453 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCP opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.