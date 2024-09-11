MGO One Seven LLC Buys 1,453 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BSCP opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.