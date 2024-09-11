MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 10.20% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,094 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 97,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

