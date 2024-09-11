MetisDAO Market Cap Hits $176.35 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $176.35 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $29.61 or 0.00051270 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009175 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,667.87 or 0.99860128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 29.44815321 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $5,332,662.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

