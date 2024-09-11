Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Gap Down to $117.84

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.84, but opened at $113.15. Merck & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $115.25, with a volume of 1,718,526 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $292.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $3,474,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $61,256,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

