MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.99

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.99 and traded as low as $16.51. MediWound shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 39,126 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

MediWound Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.83.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its position in MediWound by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.8% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 241.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MediWound by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 513,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

