McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous final dividend of $0.74.

McMillan Shakespeare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McMillan Shakespeare news, insider Arlene Tansey bought 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$15.62 ($10.41) per share, with a total value of A$37,675.44 ($25,116.96). Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About McMillan Shakespeare

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.

Featured Stories

