McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 1.5%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $286.19 and last traded at $286.85. Approximately 503,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,480,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $208.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

